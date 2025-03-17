Flowers in blossom across China

Xinhua) 08:48, March 17, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on March 15, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of flowers in blossom at a scenic spot in Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of redbud flowers in blossom at Qixingyan scenic spot in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, on March 13, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Liu Chunlin/Xinhua)

People enjoy the scenery of blooming tulips amid rain at a park in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 15, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Jin Peng/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 15, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of apricot blossoms in Baofeng County of Pingdingshan City, central China's Henan Province. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

Cherry blossoms are pictured in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 15, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 15, 2025 shows the scenery of blooming flowers in Suijiang County of Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Zeng Sandong/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy cherry blossoms at a botanic garden in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on March 15, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of rapeseed flowers in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 15, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Chen Bisheng/Xinhua)

Ships sail in Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, March 15, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Wang Zhonghu/Xinhua)

Rapeseed flowers in full blossom are pictured in Maguan County of Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 14, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Xiong Pingxiang/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for a selfie near a field of blooming tulips at a park in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 15, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on March 15, 2025 shows women wearing Chinese traditional Qipao dresses walk through the rapeseed flower fields in Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Qiu Haiying/Xinhua)

People visit a botanic garden in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 15, 2025. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Yang Suping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 15, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of cherry blossoms in Dajing Town of Leqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. As the spring season is coming, flowers are in full bloom across the country. (Photo by Cai Kuanyuan/Xinhua)

