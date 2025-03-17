In pics: Tea harvesting begins in Qiandao Lake region, E China's Zhejiang

A tea farmer shows tea leaves picked at an ecological tea garden located on an island in Qiandao Lake, Chun'an county, Hangzhou city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Tea farmers are engaged in picking the first batch of tea leaves at an ecological tea garden located on an island in the picturesque Qiandao Lake, Chun'an county, Hangzhou city of east China's Zhejiang Province these days.

The Qiandao Lake region is a key tea-producing region in China. It is home to 188,000 mu (about 12,533.33 hectares) of tea plantations, including 30,000 mu scattered across more than 300 islands.

The favorable geographical environment and climate conditions make the region ideal for tea cultivation, while the large temperature variation between day and night enhances tea quality.

Chun'an county enjoys 76.86 percent forest coverage, an average annual temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, annual average precipitation of 1,430 millimeters, and 263 frost-free days each year. Because Qiandao Lake is a massive artificial lake, the local climate is warmer in winter and cooler in summer than regions at the same latitude.

A tea farmer picks tea leaves at an ecological tea garden located on an island in Qiandao Lake, Chun'an county, Hangzhou city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Aerial photo shows an ecological tea garden located on an island in Qiandao Lake, Chun'an county, Hangzhou city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Aerial photo shows an ecological tea garden located on an island in Qiandao Lake, Chun'an county, Hangzhou city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Aerial photo shows some ecological tea gardens located on an island in Qiandao Lake, Chun'an county, Hangzhou city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

