Liubao tea culture thrives in classrooms in Guangxi
Children simulate buying tea at a kindergarten in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2024. In recent years, Liubao Town has introduced the promotion of Liubao tea culture into classrooms, offering a series of courses to advance the inheritance and development of the tea. Liubao tea-making technique is a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage subproject. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students have a tea art class at Tangping Primary School in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2024. In recent years, Liubao Town has introduced the promotion of Liubao tea culture into classrooms, offering a series of courses to advance the inheritance and development of the tea. Liubao tea-making technique is a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage subproject. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students have a tea art class at a school in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2024. In recent years, Liubao Town has introduced the promotion of Liubao tea culture into classrooms, offering a series of courses to advance the inheritance and development of the tea. Liubao tea-making technique is a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage subproject. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Children simulate buying tea at a kindergarten in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2024. In recent years, Liubao Town has introduced the promotion of Liubao tea culture into classrooms, offering a series of courses to advance the inheritance and development of the tea. Liubao tea-making technique is a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage subproject. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Wei Jiequn (front), an inheritor of Liubao tea making technique, introduces the knowledge of Liubao tea to students at Heishishan tea factory in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2024. In recent years, Liubao Town has introduced the promotion of Liubao tea culture into classrooms, offering a series of courses to advance the inheritance and development of the tea. Liubao tea-making technique is a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage subproject. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Children simulate selling tea at a kindergarten in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2024. In recent years, Liubao Town has introduced the promotion of Liubao tea culture into classrooms, offering a series of courses to advance the inheritance and development of the tea. Liubao tea-making technique is a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage subproject. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students have a tea-making class at Tangping Primary School in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2024. In recent years, Liubao Town has introduced the promotion of Liubao tea culture into classrooms, offering a series of courses to advance the inheritance and development of the tea. Liubao tea-making technique is a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage subproject. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students have a tea art class at Tangping Primary School in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2024. In recent years, Liubao Town has introduced the promotion of Liubao tea culture into classrooms, offering a series of courses to advance the inheritance and development of the tea. Liubao tea-making technique is a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage subproject. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Students pick tea leaves at the tea garden of Tangping Primary School in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2024. In recent years, Liubao Town has introduced the promotion of Liubao tea culture into classrooms, offering a series of courses to advance the inheritance and development of the tea. Liubao tea-making technique is a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage subproject. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
