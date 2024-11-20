Chinese tea culture promotes friendship with Mongolia

Xinhua) 10:02, November 20, 2024

DARKHAN, Mongolia, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A cultural event on China's tea traditions was held on Tuesday in Darkhan, the capital of Mongolia's northern province of Darkhan-Uul.

Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan said tea is a treasure of the Chinese nation, embodying thousands of years of cultural heritage. It is both drink and culture, and the Great Tea Road, an ancient trade route connecting China, Mongolia and Russia, has played a vital role in fostering goods and cultural exchanges.

The event aimed to enhance friendship between peoples of the two countries with tea culture, the ambassador said.

The event, titled "Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon," featured tea culture demonstrations alongside an exhibition of various teas, tea sets, and photographs highlighting China's rich tea heritage.

