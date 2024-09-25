Latin American journalists experience traditional tea picking in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 09:05, September 25, 2024

On Sept. 23, 2024, Latin American journalists from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and other countries came to Mingyue village, located in Ganxi town, Pujiang county, Chengdu city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, to exchange with young artists and inspect local cultural and creative industries.

Guided by local experts, they immersed themselves in the traditional art of tea picking. They learnt the delicate technique of selecting "one bud and one leaf," gaining insights into the profound tea culture in China.

