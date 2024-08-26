Meeting on nominating Great Tea Route to UNESCO heritage list held in Mongolia

Xinhua) 16:18, August 26, 2024

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- An academic conference focusing on the nomination of the Great Tea Route, which spans China, Mongolia, and Russia, for the UNESCO World Heritage List was held at the Chinese Cultural Center here in the Mongolian capital on Monday.

The conference, sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia and the Cultural and Tourism Department of central China's Hubei province, was co-organized by the Chinese Cultural Center in Ulan Bator and the Hubei Provincial Cultural Relics Protection Center, among others.

"Today, we are not only discussing the revival of an ancient trade route but also embarking on a new chapter of friendship and cooperation among China, Mongolia, and Russia. The Great Tea Road, a golden ribbon weaving across the Eurasian continent, has witnessed the historical integration and interaction of civilizations from China, Mongolia, and Russia, as well as between the East and the West," said Li Zhi, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Mongolia and director of the Chinese Cultural Center, during an opening ceremony.

Li emphasized that the Great Tea Road is not just a trade route for tea and other commodities, but also a vital bridge for cultural exchange, sharing of ideas, and emotional connections.

"The Great Tea Route and its surrounding things symbolize the history of our past cooperation, the successes of our current collaboration, and the potential for future development and partnership," said Byambasuren Davaatseren, head of the Cultural Heritage Protection Department at the Ministry of Culture of Mongolia.

In addition, a cultural tourism event titled "Tea for Harmony -- Mongolia Tour" was held, featuring tea tasting and an exhibition of photos that showcase the history of the Great Tea Route, along with China's tea culture and tourism destinations, at the Chinese Cultural Center on the same day.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)