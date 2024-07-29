In pics: Beautiful scenery of tea gardens atop mountains in SE China’s Fujian

People's Daily Online) 13:06, July 29, 2024

Aerial photo shows the beautiful scenery of tea gardens atop mountains in Pingshan township, Datian county, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

Datian county, located in the central part of southeast China’s Fujian Province, is home to 175 mountains with elevations surpassing 1,000 meters. The county has more than 1,300 tea companies and 99,500 mu (about 6,633 hectares) of tea gardens, including more than 70,000 mu of tea gardens dedicated to the cultivation of a tea variety called “Meiren tea.”

Tea cultivation has a history extending beyond 1,000 years in Datian county. By leveraging its abundant natural resources, the county has with great effort developed the tea and tourism industries, including the creation of a “Meiren tea” national-4A level scenic area and the construction of a “Meiren tea” creative cultural park, promoting the integration of tea cultivation and tourism.

Aerial photo shows the beautiful scenery of tea gardens atop mountains in Pingshan township, Datian county, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

Aerial photo shows the beautiful scenery of tea gardens atop mountains in Pingshan township, Datian county, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of tea gardens atop mountains in Pingshan township, Datian county, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

Photo shows the sunset scenery in Pingshan township, Datian county, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

