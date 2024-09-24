Enjoy tea? Come see the entire process, from plant leaves to your cup

People's Daily Online) 17:13, September 24, 2024

In Tongxin village, Pujiang county, Chengdu city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, vast fields of tea plants are just waiting to be turned into delicious cups of tea. Specifically green tea, the specialty tea produced in Pujiang county.

Tongxin village allows visitors to partake in the entire tea producing process, starting with picking your own tea leaves, taking them to be cooked, crushing them with your own hands, and finally brewing them into a wonderful cup of tea. The experience also includes learning about Chinese tea culture, and how deeply rooted it is in Chinese society.

Join People's Daily Online reporter Michael as he partakes in the tea making journey, from leaf to cup.

