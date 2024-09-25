We Are China

Latin American journalists experience tea culture in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 10:01, September 25, 2024

Latin American journalists pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Chengjia township, Pujiang county, Chengdu city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 23, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xiaoxia)

A group of journalists from Latin American countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru, visited Chengjia township, a tea-producing area in Pujiang county, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Sept. 23, 2024.

During their visit, the journalists immersed themselves in local tea culture firsthand, engaging in activities such as picking tea leaves, brewing tea and sampling various blends.

Chengjia township's climate and landscape, with its abundant dew, mist and lush forests, create ideal conditions for tea growing. The area is a major green tea production center in China.

