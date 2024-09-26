Experiencing Chinese tea culture at Minghuang Tea Park

Chinadaily.com.cn) 11:52, September 26, 2024

The China Storyteller Partnership interview group arrived at the Minghuang Tea Ecological Culture Park in Zhanjiang on September 24, where they experienced eco-friendly tea picking, handcrafting tea, and reading tea poetry, gaining insights into the integration of tea culture and tourism development.

The Minghuang Tea Ecological Culture Park spans 1,333 hectares of tea gardens, maintaining the original ecology of the area. The park is themed around tea garden ecology and is equipped with facilities for production, living, culture, leisure, and scenic enjoyment, aiming to showcase tea culture and provide a relaxing experience.

The interview group delved into the tea gardens, closely observing the planting of tea trees, learning about the tea production process, savoring the aroma of tea and experiencing Chinese tea culture.

