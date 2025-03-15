Harvest season of spring tea starts in Zhongtai, China's Zhejiang
A worker fries spring tea leaves for the farmers at a workshop in Fengling Village of Zhongtai sub-district, Yuhang District, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2025. Local farmers are busy picking fresh tea leaves as the harvest season of spring tea has started in Zhongtai. The sub-district has about 1,040 hectares of tea fields, with an annual output of about 285 tonnes of tea and an output value of 195 million yuan (about 27.09 million U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A worker fries spring tea leaves for the farmers at a workshop in Fengling Village of Zhongtai sub-district, Yuhang District, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
This photo taken on March 14, 2025 shows tea trees on a hill in Shuanglian Village of Zhongtai sub-district, Yuhang District, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Farmers pick spring tea leaves on a hill in Shuanglian Village of Zhongtai sub-district, Yuhang District, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Farmers deliver fresh tea leaves they picked to the tea factory for processing, which is convenient for sale, at a workshop in Fengling Village of Zhongtai sub-district, Yuhang District, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists taste spring tea in Fengling Village of Zhongtai sub-district, Yuhang District, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
A worker weighs and packages freshly fried tea leaves at a workshop in Zhongtai sub-district, Yuhang District, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
