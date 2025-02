Trending in China | Nanjing Yuhua Tea: cherished cultural and culinary treasure

(People's Daily App) 14:12, February 06, 2025

Nanjing Yuhua Tea is a renowned Chinese green tea from Nanjing in East China's Jiangsu Province. This tea is meticulously handcrafted and demands exquisite brewing techniques to reveal its unique characteristics and flavors. Today, Yuhua Tea continues to embody Nanjing's rich cultural heritage with its delicate taste, tradition and artistry.

(Video source: Kuaishou; text compiled by Zhang Yixuan)

