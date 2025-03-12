Home>>
Trending in China | Gongfu Cha: the art of Chinese tea appreciation
(People's Daily App) 15:29, March 12, 2025
Discover the unique and refined art of Gongfu Cha, or the Gongfu tea ritual, in the Chaoshan region of Guangdong Province. In this culture, tea transcends being merely a beverage; it embodies a way of life. Recognized as part of China's intangible cultural heritage since 2008, Gongfu Cha is a journey of patience, precision, and passion. This method emphasizes the importance of water quality and temperature as the key elements in brewing tea. Primarily associated with Oolong teas, the Gongfu Cha ritual invites tea lovers to engage deeply with the process, enhancing their appreciation for this ancient tradition.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
