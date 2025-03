We Are China

People enjoy scenery of blossoms across China

Xinhua) 08:27, March 19, 2025

Tourists enjoy the scenery of blossoms at a park in Xiaogan City, central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A tourist enjoys the scenery of cherry blossoms at Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Tourists take pictures of blossoms at a park in Xiaogan City, central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of blossoms at a park in Xiaogan City, central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A tourist takes selfies with blossoms at a park in Xiaogan City, central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A tourist takes pictures of blossoms in Xiaogan City, central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on March 18, 2025 shows the view of cherry blossoms at Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

A tourist takes selfies under a magnolia tree in Lujiazui, east China's Shanghai, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Magnolia blossoms are pictured in Lujiazui, east China's Shanghai, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Tourists take selfies with magnolia trees in Lujiazui, east China's Shanghai, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

