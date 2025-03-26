We Are China

Spring tourism reflects the economy vitality across China

Xinhua) 08:25, March 26, 2025

Visitors take photos in Zhaoxing Dong Village of Liping County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Eager to break free from the confines of winter, Chinese people are embracing various spring-themed activities as spring offers seemingly endless opportunities to revel in the beauty of nature.

As temperatures edge up, activities including sight-seeing, flower-viewing, tea-harvesting, and market-going have ignited a blooming "spring economy."

Tourists enjoy blooming cole flowers by a sightseeing train in Jiangling scenic spot of Wuyuan County, Shangrao City, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 23, 2025. (Photo by Li Zongxian/Xinhua)

A vessel sails through a section of the Yangtze River in the Xiling Gorge, in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, March 19, 2025. (Photo by Zheng Jiayu/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Liuke Village of Boao Town in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Tourists picks tea leaves at a scenic spot in Wuyi County of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists visit a market in Xixi Wetland in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Visitors experience traditional Chinese makeup during a spring-themed fair in Yuyuan Garden Mall in east China's Shanghai, March 20, 2025. Combining the spring floral scenery, traditional parades, performances and trendy markets, the fair offers visitors an immersive experience of traditional Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Tourists enjoy leisure time at a coffee manor in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists visit a local market in Dongbaihu Town of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists enjoy meals amid blossoming flowers in Quchi Township of Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing, March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists select cultural and creative products at a market amid blossoming peach blossom in Hongqiao District of Tianjin, north China, March 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows tourists enjoying cole flowers at Qianduo scenic spot in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

