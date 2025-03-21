Home>>
Sky-high strawberries: Floating farm goes viral for innovative design
(People's Daily App) 16:51, March 21, 2025
Strawberry-picking season is here, and a unique farm in East China's Zhejiang Province is already above the competition. Featuring vertical farming platforms that can be easily raised and lowered, the farm allows visitors to pick berries at a comfortable standing height, as well as offers hot pot meals for hungry pickers. The combination of convenience and dining has made the farm incredibly popular, which brought in nearly 200,000 yuan ($27,630) in a single day. The farm's innovative design has also helped it go viral online.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Photo exhibition on China's winter tourism opens in Mongolia
- China's tourism industry shows innovation, strong vitality
- From plowshares to propellers: how Chinese farmers are piloting agricultural modernization
- Chinese premier emphasizes need to safeguard farm produce supply
- China cracks down on fake, inferior agricultural supplies to protect farmers' interests
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.