Beautiful coastal mud flats in Xiapu

Ecns.cn) 14:16, March 20, 2025

Aerial view of a sea farm in Xiapu County, east China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

Xiapu County is blessed with sinuate seashore along with numerous tidal flats, islands and reefs.

