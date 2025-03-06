Fujian deputy calls for expanding tea area

16:28, March 06, 2025 By Cao Desheng, Hu Meidong ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Jiang Yuanxun, a deputy to the National People's Congress, the nation's top legislature, has called for advancing the construction of a greater tea area in Wuyi Mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with stunning scenery, rich culture, and famous tea in Fujian province, to promote the high-quality development of tea industry in the province.

Jiang, who is also the founder of Zheng Shan Xiao Hong Red Tea Industry Cooperative in Wuyishan city in Fujian province, said that in recent years, thanks to favorable policies from the Party and government, the Wuyi Mountains National Park has been well protected and developed. The local residents have gradually been lifted out of poverty by relying on the development of the tea industry, he added.

Jiang called for providing support in terms of policies, funding and talent to build a greater tea area in Wuyi Mountains and forming a key area for Fujian tea culture centered around the mountains.

It is necessary to build a Fujian Tea Culture Industrial Park in Wuyishan city by taking advantage of the policies applied to the building of the national modern agricultural industrial parks, he said.

This park will support and develop tea culture heritage preservation, tea-making skills inheritance, ecological tea garden construction, and more, he added.

Jiang also suggested supporting the construction of a national-level wholesale market for tea trading in Wuyishan city and encouraging tea enterprises to expand scales through M&A and reorganizations to increase the industry concentration.

