Fujian announces new measures to explore cross-Straits integrated development

08:54, February 28, 2025 By Tu Lei, Yin Yeping ( Global Times

Fujian, the Chinese mainland province situated closest to the Taiwan island, has rolled out its fourth package of policies designed to benefit Taiwan residents, the latest measures taken to boost economic exchanges and cooperation between the two regions.

The measures, which were released on Thursday, include encouraging Taiwan industrial design institutions to conduct business in Fujian, launching a pilot program allowing Taiwan businesses to invest and establish radio and television program production firms, and supporting Matsu-based enterprises to engage in trade services in Fuzhou, capital city of Fujian.

In terms of the agriculture, forestry, and fishery sectors, the measures support Taiwan compatriots to participate in Ningde marine fishery breeding cooperation and support Taiwan enterprises to develop green food in Fujian.

In terms of supporting the well-being of Fujian and Taiwan compatriots, the measures support Taiwan compatriots to work in the lithium battery industry in Ningde, facilitating Taiwan compatriots to redeem and replace Taiwan resident certificates online, and establishing service hotlines for marriage and family services between Fujian and Taiwan.

It is the fourth batch of policies and measures to benefit Taiwan, with a total of 17 items in three aspects, aiming to promote Fujian to take greater steps on the new path of exploring cross-Straits development, building a cross-Straits integrated development demonstration zone and sharing more development opportunities, according to a press conference at the information office of the Fujian provincial government.

Due to political factors, the level of cross-Straits services industry cooperation was low in the past, and cooperation was mainly concentrated in the manufacturing industry, but this new package has adopted special measures on sectors such as radio and television, industrial design, biotechnology and trade services, which will create broader market opportunities for the Taiwan's high-quality services industry, Liu Ying, a researcher at the Institute of Taiwan Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday.

The packages also provide new opportunities for Taiwan's agriculture, which is a real benefit for Taiwan's related enterprises to develop in the mainland, and they will also promote modern agriculture with the region's advantages, Liu added.

Fujian has made continuous efforts to deepen cross-Straits economic and social integration in recent years.

In October last year, Fujian rolled out its third package of policies, advancing cross-Straits financial cooperation, supporting Taiwan residents' development in Fujian, expanding judicial services, and enhancing convenience for Taiwan residents to live and travel in the province.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said in a New Year message to Taiwan compatriots on January 2 that efforts will be made to continue expanding exchanges and cooperation, promoting integrated development across the Straits, and enhancing understanding and identification, with the aim of promoting the development of cross-Straits relations and advancing national reunification.

Trade volume between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan increased by 9.4 percent year-on-year in 2024, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, highlighting steady progress in economic exchanges and cooperation.

