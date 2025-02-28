MND warns DPP Authorities: Will come and get you, sooner or later

China Military Online) 08:26, February 28, 2025

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Thursday.

Question: It's reported that Taiwan's Exercise Han Kuang 41 would considerably increase the duration of its live-fire phase and would mobilize as many as 3000 reserve troops as prodded by the US side. What's your comment on this?

Wu Qian: The Taiwan question is an internal affair of China, which brooks no external interference. The US side wants to contain China with Taiwan and connives at risky and provocative activities of the DPP authorities for "Taiwan independence". This strategy will ultimately backfire.

The DPP authorities have an illusion of "soliciting US support for independence" and "resisting unification by force". It is a serious miscalculation of the situation, the public opinion and the comparison of strength. Overreaching itself in such a way is extremely dangerous. We warn the DPP authorities that holding back the tide with a broom will only end up in self-destruction. We will come and get you, sooner or later.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)