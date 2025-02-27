Mainland slams Taiwan authorities for blocking cross-Strait educational exchanges

Xinhua) 08:56, February 27, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday condemned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for obstructing educational exchanges across the Taiwan Strait.

The DPP authorities' actions have "reached an unprecedented and unscrupulous level," said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

Zhu's remarks came in response to recent statements by Taiwan's education authorities, which declared a ban on local universities from cooperating with mainland institutions such as Jinan University and Huaqiao University. Taiwan has also prohibited high schools from assisting students in enrolling in mainland universities, citing concerns over "infiltration."

Zhu dismissed these claims as "ridiculous and absurd," stressing that both Jinan University and Huaqiao University are well-respected institutions that have fostered many outstanding students, including those from Taiwan.

She accused the DPP of attempting to control public opinion and restricting students' rights to higher education in pursuit of its independence agenda.

"The DPP sees normal cross-Strait exchanges as a threat and labels student interactions as 'united front tactics'," Zhu said. "This is a blatant attempt to create an 'information cocoon' and escalate hostility between the two sides."

She further criticized the recent removal of a student leader at Taiwan University for allegedly receiving visiting mainland students and teachers, referring to it as another intimidation tactic from the DPP.

Zhu warned that suppressing cross-Strait exchanges would not succeed, as people on both sides, especially young students, support greater interaction.

