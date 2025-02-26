Taiwan compatriots naturally want to watch 'Ne Zha 2', just as they enjoy local performance featuring Ne Zha: spokesperson

Global Times) 16:11, February 26, 2025

People walk out of a movie screening room at a cinema in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 3, 2025. (Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

In response to an inquiry about the recent full release of the animated movie Ne Zha 2 in the Hong Kong and Macao SARs, which has received a warm welcome, and about people in Taiwan calling on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to allow the film to enter the island by breaking the quota restrictions, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said that Taiwan compatriots naturally want to watch Ne Zha 2, just as they enjoy the local folk performance featuring Ne Zha - the Techno-Dancing Third Prince.

The Techno-Dancing Third Prince refers to a local folk religious figure, the Third Prince, also known as Nezha, who is depicted in a modern, energetic dance style accompanied by electronic dance music. This performance is often showcased at temple festivals and cultural events in Taiwan, according to Taiwan media.

Since its release, Ne Zha 2 has gained widespread recognition from audiences due to its innovative interpretation of Chinese traditional culture, compelling storyline, and stunning animation effects. A good film naturally attracts attention. Many Taiwan compatriots have already seen the movie in the mainland, and nearly 400,000 Taiwan netizens have commented, urging its release in Taiwan as soon as possible, said Zhu.

We hope that the regional authorities in Taiwan will listen to the public's call and allow more excellent mainland films to enter Taiwan cinemas, so that Taiwan compatriots can enjoy more outstanding cultural products, Zhu said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)