Feature: Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 dominates Australian cinemas 2 weeks on

February 24, 2025

CANBERRA, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Hoyts Sunnybank cinema in Brisbane, Australia's third largest city, presented 14 sessions of the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" on Sunday, significantly more than other popular films including "Captain America: Brave New World" which was shown in eight sessions.

While Sunnybank has a concentrated Chinese diaspora population, another Brisbane cinema Event Garden City Mt Gravatt showed "Ne Zha 2" in 11 sessions, the same as "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy."

About two weeks after the release and pre-screening of the Chinese animation blockbuster, mainstream Australian cinemas have greatly increased their screening schedules of "Ne Zha 2" across the country due to strong demand from local audiences, with a majority of the seats taken in most sessions.

"Ne Zha 2" entered the top three at Australia's weekend box office in its debut last week in 91 cinemas, following "Captain America" and "Bridget Jones" last weekend, according to box office reporting company Numero on Monday.

WHERE WAS THE MARKETING

Peter Koevari, director of GP2 Entertainment, a Brisbane-based independent film production company, attended the opening screening of "Ne Zha 2" and was shocked by how little promotion this film received, although "the cinema was absolutely packed out and the film was excellent."

"Fantastic sound, fantastic imagery and characterization ... but ... where was the marketing?" said Koevari who is also director at Queensland-based FilmLab Academy. His voice-acting students recently tried their hand at dubbing a trailer for "Ne Zha 2."

Following the tale of an iconic boy god from Chinese mythology, "Ne Zha 2," the highest-grossing animated movie of all time globally, has seen its box office revenue worldwide, including presales, surpass 13 billion yuan (about 1.8 billion U.S. dollars), according to ticketing platforms on Saturday.

"The film is breaking records worldwide at exceeding levels, but it hasn't really been marketed at all in the West -- there wasn't even a poster up and the trailers cannot be seen anywhere. The only people that know about this are those in the Chinese community or those who know people in the Chinese community... Just imagine how this film would be doing if it was marketed properly," Koevari said.

ANCIENT PHILOSOPHIES

"Ne Zha 2: The Sea's Fury," the sequel to the 2019 Chinese blockbuster "Nezha: Birth of the Demon Child," is more than a high-octane, action-packed and visually stunning animated spectacle, full of hilarious moments and thrilling fight scenes. Beneath all that, it's something much deeper: a bold re-imagining of Chinese traditional mythology, cultural history and philosophies, said Hong Yanyan, PhD candidate in communication and media studies at the University of Adelaide.

Ne Zha carries the weight of Eastern cultural essence -- Daoist balance, Confucian ethics, Mohist resistance, Legalist reform and the strategic wisdom of The Art of War, Hong said.

In Daoist philosophy, evil and good, often known as Yin and Yang, are not absolute, but are rather shifting, interconnected forces, which is embodied in Ne Zha's character in the film, she said, adding the film proves that even the smallest, most underestimated individual can change the world.

Maryam, a viewer from Adelaide, said, "The movie really made me think about how good people are not always good, and bad people are not always bad, which made me really even look into human nature more deeply."

"Ren" (benevolence), a core Confucian virtue, is reflected in the film's emotional climax when Ne Zha is struck by the "heart-piercing curse," a brutal spell that covers his body in ten thousand thorns, causing unbearable pain and keeping him under control by targeting his heart. Ne Zha's human mother, Lady Yin, clings to him as his thorns pierce her skin -- yet she refuses to let go.

"It's a moment of heartbreak, parental love and inner awakening. As his mother takes her final breath, in Ne Zha's grief, his body shatters into a million pieces. And then, he is reborn," Hong said.

She also highlighted the most profound transformation which comes from the dragon prince Ao Bing, whose once-imposing father Dragon King releases his grip: "Your path is yours to forge." The weight of tradition gives way to something new, reflecting a changing China where younger generations are defining their own paths, she added.

Beyond Daoist and Confucian ideals, Ne Zha 2 also weaves in Legalist reform and Mohist resistance, she said, adding these philosophies challenge rigid hierarchies, or in Ne Zha's case, "divine order," and advocate for collective justice. The celestial-demon war itself plays out like a lesson in Sun Tzu's Art of War.

PENETRATING CULTURAL BARRIERS

"Ne Zha is undoubtedly another success story. People love the imaginative and legendary old story, and the high-tech special effects give the movie a new charm," Associate Professor Gong Qian at the School of Education of Curtin University told Xinhua.

Despite the expansion of the Chinese community in Australia, young people's enthusiasm for Chinese culture is still some way off compared to their affinity for Japanese and Korean culture, she said.

While lion and dragon dances, kung fu, dragon boats and Chinese festivals, often with fixed ritual times, are not easily integrated into the daily lives of Australians, Chinese vlogger Li Ziqi's short videos, the video game "Black Myth: Wukong," the TV series Three-Body, and TikTok are popular among Australian young people because they are more modern forms of art and entertainment, Gong added.

Ne Zha has a "coolness" that easily penetrates cultural barriers and enters the hearts and minds of Australians, Gong said, adding there are still countless intellectual properties (IPs) in Chinese culture that need to be developed.

