Success of 'Ne Zha 2' instills confidence into future of Chinese animation

February 21, 2025 Global Times

"Director Jiaozi and the creative team behind Ne Zha 2 have fully dedicated themselves to their next project, declining all interview requests." The latest update from creators of the blockbuster ignited conversation on Chinese social media platforms on Wednesday. The team of Chinese animation producers is eager to embark on a new journey to a higher place, although their work is currently standing at the highest position among global animation films.

With Ne Zha 2 claiming the top spot on the global animation film box office chart on Tuesday, the world's attention has shifted toward Chinese animated films. Behind the success of the film lies the innovative reform and creativity of animation studios like Coloroom (Caitiaowu in Chinese) under Enlight Media, demonstrating the rising potential of Chinese animation on the global stage.

As Zhang Peng, a film researcher and associate professor at Nanjing Normal University remarked, the blockbuster is not the end goal but rather the starting point of a long journey toward building an internationally competitive animation industry.

As audiences have still been cheering for Ne Zha 2, Coloroom has already set off to improve its ambitious "Chinese Mythology Universe" project, with Yang Yu, also known as Jiaozi, retreating to focus on his next creation. Meanwhile, other Chinese animators are exploring the path forward from multiple perspectives, seeking ways to sustain the industry's growth and achieve international success, despite the fact that there are various challenges waiting to be addressed.

Building space for growth

"Will there be another Ne Zha 2 among Chinese animation films?" This question has been constantly raised since the worldwide success of the blockbuster.

Zhang told the Global Times that the success is the result of multiple factors working together, including high-quality production, innovative technology, profound cultural connotations, and strong market operations. This kind of success is difficult to replicate easily and requires collaboration from various parties to support it.

The collaboration mode has been explored step by step during the development of Chinese animation. Since the release of White Snake: Origin, Jiang Ziya, and Chang An after Monkey King: Hero is Back in 2015, these outstanding works have contributed to the growth of Chinese animation. Together, production studios such as Coloroom have built a "scale armor" for the industry through advancing technologies of visual effects and enhancing the capability of storytelling, ultimately elevating Ne Zha 2 to its current heights. Behind the miracle of Ne Zha 2 lies a domestic animation "industrial revolution" that has spanned several decades, according to Xiao Fuqiu, a Shanghai-based film critic.

"People's demand for animation is increasing. The success of previous works has made investors recognize the potential of animation. And Chinese studios are making progress when it comes to technical know-how and creative ideas," Shi Chuan, vice chairman of the Shanghai Film Association, told the Global Times.

However, it is not enough.

In 2024, animated films accounted for 27 percent of the overall box office in North America. In contrast, animated films only made up 16 percent of the total box office in China in 2024, indicating significant room for growth, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

If Chinese animated films aim to expand into larger global markets, several challenges must be addressed, including stability of content creation, effective global brand management, international distribution mechanism, and the development of a compelling storytelling framework for creative narratives, as Zhang noted.

Toward global excellence

While aiming higher place in the international market, Chinese animation producers are seeking more themes and content beyond Chinese mythology, that can deeply resonate with global audiences.

For instance, Zhu Xiaopeng, a sci-fi animator and member of the SolidStudio production team, told the Global Times that he has been working hard to merge traditional Chinese culture and his ideas about the future to create a unique form of sci-fi animation with a Chinese flavor, breaking cultural barriers and completing Chinese narration with sci-fi expressions and imaginations.

Promoting high-quality content to the globe needs an effective distribution network. "For Chinese animation to venture abroad, it is essential to establish a comprehensive animation film project development system, as well as the creation of an international distribution network similar to that of Hollywood, in order to effectively promote outstanding domestic films to the world," Xiao noted.

The producers of another animation IP, Boonie Bears: Future Reborn, were also concerned about the issue. Shang Linlin, chief producer of the Boonie Bears franchise, told the Global Times that the production company has a mature overseas distribution chain, which is very crucial for the overseas distribution of animated films.

"The company has established extensive distribution channels and stable cooperative relationships with customers worldwide. The Boonie Bears franchise has not only been released in China but also in many foreign countries, achieving good results," she said.

By continuing to learn, adapt, and innovate, Chinese animation can not only capture the hearts of audiences worldwide but also inspire a new era of cultural and artistic excellence. Industry insiders are optimistic about the future path of Chinese animation.

