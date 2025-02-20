Home>>
Handicrafts of the characters in Ne Zha 2
(People's Daily App) 13:27, February 20, 2025
The movie NeZha2 has shown the world the beauty of Chinese culture. Some fans of the movie have recreated the movie's characters through the use of traditional Chinese handicraft techniques, some of which are recognized intangible cultural heritages.
