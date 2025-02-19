China Film Night lights up Berlinale, bridging East, West

Xinhua) 10:54, February 19, 2025

BERLIN, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- As the 75th Berlin International Film Festival continues to captivate global audiences, a special evening dedicated to Chinese cinema brought together over 150 international filmmakers, industry leaders, and cultural representatives on Monday for a vibrant collaboration.

At the "China Film Night -- 2025 Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) Reception," Cao Yin, deputy managing director and deputy general manager of Shanghai International Film &TV Festivals, Co., Ltd. highlighted the robust growth of the Chinese film market.

Cao noted that the enthusiasm of Chinese audiences for high-quality films is not only fueling the industry's expansion in the country but also creating fresh opportunities for outstanding international productions to enter China.

"We welcome everyone to join SIFF and experience the charm of the Chinese film market and the passion of Chinese audiences," she said.

Jerzy Skolimowski, who was jury president for the 25th SIFF in 2023, described Shanghai as a city "brimming with magic." He praised SIFF's film selection and highlighted the enduring friendships he has developed in Shanghai.

"I attend SIFF every year," said Shozo Ichiyama, programming director of the Tokyo International Film Festival and a jury member for SIFF's Asian New Talent section in 2010. He noted that there is a long-standing partnership between the Tokyo International Film Festival and SIFF, with the two festivals recommending films to each other.

"Every path in filmmaking leads to Shanghai," said Marco Mueller, jury member for the main competition of the Golden Goblet Awards of SIFF in 2021. "If you want to connect efficiently with the Chinese film industry, then come to SIFF."

Florence Girot, senior director of the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) also shared her thoughts at the event. "Since its inception, SIFF has maintained a close relationship with FIAPF for over 30 years. As one of the world's leading film festivals, it holds great importance for both the Chinese film industry and international filmmakers," she said.

Founded in 1993, SIFF has evolved into a prestigious international event, demonstrating Shanghai's growing role in global film and television collaboration thanks to China's booming film market. In 2024, the festival featured over 1,600 screenings of more than 460 films from 105 countries and regions. The 27th Shanghai International Film Festival will take place from June 13 to 22, 2025.

"China's film market has become an unmissable hub for global filmmakers," Cao told Xinhua. "We look forward to inviting more international talent to our festival while bringing exceptional Chinese stories to the world stage."

