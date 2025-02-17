Audiences rave with perfect scores after Australian premiere of 'Ne Zha 2'

(People's Daily App) 14:46, February 17, 2025

After the Australian premiere of Chinese animation movie Ne Zha 2 on Tuesday, audiences gave it 10/10 scores and rave reviews! The film's stunning visuals and action-packed scenes had hearts racing, while the heartfelt mother-son story moved many viewers to tears. Parents also praised it as a perfect family-friendly movie, and some even exclaimed, "I just want to visit China after watching it!" Truly, great stories transcend cultures and connect audiences worldwide. Thank you, Ne Zha, for bringing us together in awe and emotion!

(Video source: CCTV, compiled by Lin Jiayi)

