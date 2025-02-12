Feature: "A ten out of ten" -- Chinese animation blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" premieres in Sydney

Xinhua) 15:44, February 12, 2025

SYDNEY, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" was well received in its premiere in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday night, as the box office hit drew more than 300 cultural figures, film and television industry professionals, social media influencers and movie fans.

Produced by Chinese animation teams, "Ne Zha 2" continues to set box office records and is a source of pride for Chinese cinema, said Wang Shuyu, counsellor-rank consul for cultural affairs at the Chinese Consulate General in Sydney, at the premiere.

The new generation of Chinese film professionals continues to explore the new cultural elements of Nezha, a Chinese mythological boy, and also begin to promote them overseas, which shows that the Chinese culture is an inexhaustible treasure, she said.

"I give it like a ten out of ten," Warren, a Sydney-based actor and content creator, said after the screening of the film. "The quality of the animation was just top-notch."

"I love the story and the vibe of the entire film," he said. "I honestly thought it was an amazing film and definitely worth watching."

Chris Remy, an Australian TV program presenter, said he loved "Ne Zha 2" because the animated film has twists and everything in it looks realistic.

"I'm not gonna say anything to spoil, but it had twists that I was not expecting. It was great," Remy said. "Everything looked realistic, like you felt immersed into it, which is really great."

Remy said he would love to watch more Chinese animated films. "I've got a series of them to watch. Now I'm gonna actually start binge-watching a lot of them."

"Ne Zha 2" is the sequel to the 2019 animated blockbuster "Ne Zha." Both films were inspired by the 16th-century Chinese mythological novel "The Investiture of the Gods."

"Ne Zha 2" will be officially released in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea on Thursday.

The Chinese animated fantasy film has been showcased in advance screenings in Sydney since Monday. The fact that almost all advance showings are fully booked indicates strong demand, which has prompted some Sydney cinemas to increase their screening schedules.

David Duan, associate director of CMC Pictures and the distributor for "Ne Zha 2"'s overseas release, said at the premiere that every time the film's box office numbers change, it is making history.

