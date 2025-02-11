Hollywood premiere turned into cultural fervor

09:28, February 11, 2025 By Rena Li ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Performers entertain at the premiere of hit Chinese film Ne Zha 2 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, in the US state of California, on Saturday. (Rena Li/China Daily)

The Hollywood premiere of Chinese mythology inspired animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2— the only Asian movie to be listed among the world's top 30 highest-grossing films of all time — transformed the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles into a venue for vibrant celebration of Chinese culture over the weekend.

Featuring a dragon dance, martial arts performances and a showcase of Chinese intangible cultural heritage, the event on Saturday drew an international audience to the iconic location on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ne Zha 2 is the sequel of the 2019 animated sensation Ne Zha, which grossed 5 billion yuan ($684 million) and topped the country's box-office charts. Already a runaway hit in China, the sequel is expected to embrace huge success in the Oceania and North American markets.

As of Monday, Ne Zha 2, which was released on Jan 29 in China, grossed over 8.3 billion yuan at the combined box office, including presales in China. It has surpassed the $935 million earned by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in the United States, which was, until now, the highest-grossing film in a single market globally.

Ne Zha 2 is scheduled for release in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea on Thursday, one day ahead of its release in the US and Canada, according to Beijing-based CMC Pictures, the film's overseas distributor in the region.

Georges Chamchoum, executive director of the Asian World Film Festival, expressed deep appreciation for the cultural evolution of Chinese cinema, noting that the industry has shifted from old-fashioned productions to a more diverse and open expression of the country's culture.

"I think China has been doing forever good movies. It's good to see that China is more open to showing other kinds of movies, because a movie is the reflection of a country," Chamchoum told China Daily.

Pursuit of quality

The two films, loosely based on the classic novel Fengshen Yanyi, or Investiture of the Gods, follow the adventures of Ne Zha and his friend Ao Bing, who are both born with supernatural powers. In the 144-minute sequel, the duo faces off against the Dragon Kings of the Four Seas and their armies of sea creatures to protect their village.

Ne Zha 2 gathered over 4,000 animators from 138 companies and spent five years in production. Yang Yu, the film's director, popularly known as Jiaozi, revealed in an earlier interview with China Movie Channel that they pushed every step to the extreme.

"The production was initially estimated to take three to four years, but we decided to rather postpone the schedule than compromise on quality to meet the deadline," he said.

Gong Bohan, manager of the international distribution department at CMC Pictures, said Ne Zha 2 was the first film to be released at the TCL Chinese Theatre simultaneously with Chinese New Year celebrations.

"We combined the film's red-carpet premiere with a showcase of China's intangible cultural heritage, allowing tourists from all over the world on the Walk of Fame to immerse themselves in Chinese culture," he said, adding that the North American market's presales are promising.

Robert King, a Hollywood producer, praised the film's success in China and its cultural significance. He said Ne Zha 2 could be a contender for international awards in multiple categories, including foreign film and animation. "This little rascal Ne Zha will resonate with Hollywood," he said.

Cultural significance

King emphasized the cultural significance of the film, noting that it aligns with the TCL Chinese Theatre's efforts to foster cultural exchanges. "This film represents box-office success in China, but I see it holding even greater cultural value in the message the premiere aims to deliver to Hollywood," he added.

Shawn Barrett, vice-president of XR immersive design at TCL Chinese Theatre, lauded the film's animation technique as "fantastic" and said Ne Zha 2 is "a really top-quality film". He suggested that for broader American appeal, the film should be dubbed in English.

Barrett also recognized the significance of the TCL Chinese Theatre, formerly called Grauman's Chinese Theatre, a historical site known for starting the red-carpet tradition. He suggested that a Chinese cultural center could be established at the theater to promote cultural exchanges.

Praising Ne Zha 2 as "unbelievable", acclaimed film and television producer Andre Morgan also weighed in on the Chinese animated movie's marketing potential in the US. "If this movie is marketed in the US much more quickly, its impact will be even greater," said Morgan, who is best known for his Oscar-winning film Million Dollar Baby.

He also recommended creating short videos on YouTube highlighting Chinese cultural elements in Ne Zha 2 to help American audiences better appreciate the film.

