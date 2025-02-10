Chinese box office hit "Ne Zha 2" premieres in LA

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese box office hit "Ne Zha 2" made its overseas premiere Saturday night in Hollywood, Los Angeles, drawing hundreds of fans and filmmakers from both China and the United States.

Li Zhiqiang, China's deputy consul general in Los Angeles, highlighted the film's strong performance in China and its growing global appeal. He said at the premiere that pre-sales for "Ne Zha 2" were booming in North America and emphasized the potential for deeper collaboration between China and the United States in the film and television industry.

Hollywood producer Robert King praised the film's quality and scale after watching the premiere, saying that Chinese films have made significant strides in storytelling in recent years. He expressed hope for stronger cooperation between Hollywood and the Chinese film industry in the future.

The animated epic fantasy film has captivated Chinese audiences with its exquisite animation production, grand visual imagination and rich cultural expression. After opening on Jan. 29, the first day of Chinese New Year, the film has smashed box office records, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time in China.

By 0220 GMT on Monday, the film had grossed over 8.15 billion yuan (about 1.15 billion U.S. dollars) in the Chinese mainland, surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the highest-grossing film ever in a single market, according to ticketing platform Maoyan.

"Ne Zha 2" is the sequel to the 2019 animated blockbuster "Ne Zha." Both films were inspired by the classic 16th-century novel "The Investiture of the Gods."

CMC Pictures is set to release "Ne Zha 2" in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand next week.

The film, presented in Mandarin with English subtitles, will be available in around 60 IMAX theaters in 30 North American cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and Montreal, starting Wednesday.

