"Ne Zha 2" becomes top-grossing film in single market worldwide

Xinhua) 08:26, February 08, 2025

A poster of the animated feature "Ne Zha 2" is pictured at a cinema in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- "Ne Zha 2," the animated feature that has swept Chinese cinemas, has surpassed "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" to become the highest-grossing film in a single market globally.

According to ticketing platform Beacon, the film had already grossed over 6.79 billion yuan (about 947 million U.S. dollars) on the Chinese mainland by 9:11 p.m. Friday, overtaking the North American box office for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

"Ne Zha 2" has already become the highest-grossing film of all time in China. By 1:25 p.m. Thursday, its earnings had exceeded 5.77 billion yuan -- the previous record held by "The Battle at Lake Changjin" -- in just eight days and five hours.

Chinese netizens on various social media platforms have cheered on its success, leaving congratulatory posts and expressing high hopes for the progress of the Chinese film industry.

"This is a true master of their own destiny," one netizen wrote under the username Huang Lei, referring to a popular line delivered by the film's protagonist, Nezha: "I am the master of my own destiny."

Ticketing platform Maoyan has revised its domestic box office forecast for "Ne Zha 2" upward to an impressive 10.85 billion yuan (approximately 1.51 billion U.S. dollars), making it the first Chinese film ever projected to surpass the 10-billion-yuan mark in total earnings.

With these achievements under its belt, "Ne Zha 2" has firmly cemented its place at the pinnacle of China's cinematic history. This milestone comes on the heels of its predecessor, "Ne Zha," which grossed 5 billion yuan and topped the country's box office charts in 2019.

The sequel continues the story of the iconic character from Chinese mythology. Set after the events of the first film, it follows Nezha and Aobing as their souls are saved but their physical forms face dissolution. With the help of the immortal Taiyi Zhenren, who uses the Seven-Colored Lotus to reconstruct their bodies, the two heroes must face numerous challenges.

The film combines breathtaking animation with a rich narrative rooted in traditional folklore, taking audiences on an emotional journey that blends action, humor, and heart.

"Ne Zha 2" has captivated audiences and maintained its strong box office momentum since its release during the Chinese New Year.

The animated feature alone accounted for half of what has amounted to a historic 2025 Spring Festival holiday box office total -- a total which surpassed 9.5 billion yuan from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4.

Its broad appeal is evident in its audience demographics. Over 30 percent of "Ne Zha 2" viewers attended theaters in groups, a notably high figure compared to other films, said Beacon analyst Chen Jin, citing data from the platform.

The sequel has drawn large numbers of young families, making it a film that resonates across all ages.

Additionally, "Ne Zha 2" has successfully attracted a significant number of viewers aged 30 to 39, a group that had largely retreated from cinemas in recent years, according to Chen. These mid-to-low-frequency moviegoers have returned to theaters thanks to the film's exceptional word-of-mouth popularity.

This robust performance marks a major win for China's film industry, which faced a tough year in 2024, with box office revenues down 23 percent from 2023 and 34 percent from the pre-pandemic peak in 2019.

In this context, the record-breaking success of "Ne Zha 2" is being hailed as a much-needed boost for the sector.

Maoyan analyst Lai Li described the film as a major milestone, particularly for China's growing animation industry. "The success of 'Ne Zha 2' has set the tone for the year," Lai said. "It highlights the incredible resilience and growth potential of China's film market, and we're excited to see how the rest of 2025 unfolds."

Beyond its domestic box office figures, "Ne Zha 2" is poised to make waves internationally and act as a cultural bridge offering global audiences a glimpse into China's rich mythology and traditions.

Director Yang Yu, known as Jiaozi, has emphasized that the international success of Chinese cinema depends on the intrinsic charm of the works themselves. "It's about whether a script, a story and its characters can move audiences worldwide," he said in a video interview. "These are not things that can be outsourced."

Jiaozi also shared the personal journey the "Ne Zha" films have taken him on, explaining how the series has evolved from his own passion into a broad cultural phenomenon.

"The first step was creating something I loved, and domestic audiences loved it too," he said. "Over time, I've worked to improve it, to refine my craft. I believe that one day, new ideas, deeper meanings, and new soul will emerge from it, and the whole world will be able to appreciate it."

His views have been echoed by film industry experts. Rao Shuguang, president of the China Film Critics Association, attributed the film's extraordinary success to its fusion of traditional Chinese mythology and modern storytelling, which makes it highly relatable to contemporary audiences.

"The film proves that a good movie needs a compelling story, sharp storytelling, and well-developed characters," Rao told Xinhua, voicing hope that China will continue to produce high-quality films that engage audiences and draw more people to theaters.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)