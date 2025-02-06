Home>>
"Ne Zha 2" becomes China's all-time top-grossing film
(Xinhua) 14:42, February 06, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Animated feature "Ne Zha 2" has surpassed 2021 war epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" to become the highest-grossing film of all time in China.
As of 1:25 p.m. Thursday, this animated blockbuster's box office revenue had exceeded 5.77 billion yuan (about 804.84 million U.S. dollars), achieving the milestone in just eight days and five hours, according to ticketing platforms Maoyan and Beacon.
With projections now pointing toward a final total of 9.4 to 9.5 billion yuan, "Ne Zha 2" is firmly cemented as the top-grossing film in China's cinematic history.
