China's Spring Festival holiday box office hits record high of 9.51 billion yuan
BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's film industry set a new record during the 2025 Spring Festival holiday, as the box office for the period from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 reached a staggering 9.51 billion yuan (1.33 billion U.S. dollars), the China Film Administration announced Wednesday.
The number of moviegoers also soared, with 187 million people attending theaters during the holiday, marking both a box office and attendance milestone.
Leading the charge was the animated feature "Ne Zha 2," which grossed around 4.84 billion yuan.
Other top performers included "Detective Chinatown 1900," "Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force," "Legends of the Condor Heroes: The Gallants," "Boonie Bears: Future Reborn," and "Operation Hadal," which claimed the second to sixth spots, respectively, according to film data platform Maoyan.
