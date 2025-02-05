"Ne Zha" sequel sets box office record for Chinese animation

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Fantasy feature "Ne Zha 2" has become the top-grossing domestic animated feature of all time in a milestone for Chinese cinema.

As of Wednesday, "Ne Zha 2," has earned over 5.05 billion yuan (about 705 million U.S. dollars) since it premiered just eight days ago on Jan. 29, according to data from ticketing app Beacon.

It is remarkable that the previous high was set by the same film series, with the first "Ne Zha" installation raking in nearly 5.04 billion yuan in 2019.

As ticket sales continue to climb, the sequel could reach a total box office revenue of 6 billion yuan, which would be a record for Chinese film, Beacon projects.

The franchise takes its name from a mythological character in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) novel "Fengshen Yanyi," or "The Investiture of the Gods." This character, Ne Zha, is also depicted as a demon-slaying hero in the 16th-century Chinese classic "Journey to the West."

While rooted in Chinese mythology, "Ne Zha 2" -- directed by Yang Yu, who goes by the nickname Jiaozi -- takes bold creative strides by focusing on Ne Zha's struggles and growth.

The film reimagines classic elements of Chinese mythology, preserving cultural authenticity while offering fresh interpretations with themes such as personal identity, self-fulfillment, family and friendship, which resonate widely with audiences and evoke a strong sense of empathy.

"As I was watching, I burst out in both laughter and tears. It's hilarious at the beginning, but deeply touching when the mother and son are separated," said Zhang Bohan, a film enthusiast from Beijing, commenting on "Ne Zha 2."

The visuals of "Ne Zha 2" surpass the film's predecessor, with over 1,900 special effects shots offering an even more immersive cinematic experience. Ne Zha's costumes, Taiyi Zhenren's magical artifacts, the architecture of the underwater Dragon Palace, and the scene design of Kunlun Wonderland -- every detail of the film highlights the unique charm of traditional Chinese culture.

Impressing audiences with its stunning visuals and engaging storyline, "Ne Zha 2" is rated above 95 percent of animations on Douban, a popular Chinese film review platform.

The film's domestic box office success has further fueled expectations for its overseas performance, thanks to its fusion of traditional Chinese culture, cutting-edge special effects and modern values.

According to its overseas release schedule, "Ne Zha 2" will be screened in countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Egypt, Singapore, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

Gou Qiangshi, an associate professor at Chengdu University's College of Chinese & ASEAN Arts, has noted that Chinese literary classics are a major source of inspiration for domestic animated films. The key to bringing new life to these classics is their creative adaptation to align with contemporary narrative arts.

In recent years, domestic animated films that celebrate traditional Chinese culture have received increased attention, entering a period of rapid development. Films like "Chang'an," "White Snake" and "Ne Zha" have sparked widespread interest, leading a fresh wave of cinema trends.

