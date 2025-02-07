Animated feature tops nation's all-time box office charts

08:44, February 07, 2025 By Xu Fan ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Continuing its soaring momentum during the just concluded Spring Festival holiday, the animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2surpassed the 2021 war epic The Battle at Lake Changjin to claim the top spot on China's all-time box office charts, signaling the domestic market's huge potential.

Within just eight days from its debut on Jan 29, the film — a sequel to the 2019 top-grossing movie Ne Zha — raked in 6 billion yuan ($822.9 million), with its final earnings estimated to reach 9.42 billion yuan, according to industry tracker Maoyan Pro.

After five years of production, which included over two years dedicated to script editing, the 144-minute movie boasts 2,400 shots, of which 1,900, or nearly 80 percent, are special-effects scenes, according to Coloroom Pictures, its production company.

Directed by Yang Yu, the franchise employs a bold and innovative narrative to reinterpret the titular character, a renowned figure in Chinese mythology.

Originally depicted as a mischievous celestial being in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) novel Fengshen Yanyi (The Investiture of the Gods), the character evolved into a heroic figure who fights against feudal patriarchy in the 1979 classic animated film Nezha Conquers the Dragon King.

In the 2019 film, the character's traditional image was subverted with an unconventional design — a child sporting dark circles under his eyes and a gap-toothed smile — a departure from the previous handsome portrayal. Through humor and unexpected twists, the movie has quickly captivated audiences by recounting an unlikely hero who fights his unfair fate.

This year's sequel has adhered to the familiar formula but expanded upon it, delving into a deeper and broader theme. Even villains like Shen Gongbao, a leopard demon turned celestial being, are portrayed with seemingly rational motivations for their actions, resulting in all characters possessing profound personalities.

In recent years, Ne Zha 2 was one of the most anticipated animated films, earning it a lot of popularity even before its release on the first day of the Year of the Snake, said Lai Li, an analyst with Maoyan Pro.

With the new sequel garnering a high score of 8.5 points out of 10 on the popular review aggregator Douban, Lai said that it will encourage more Chinese filmmakers to focus on creating quality works and improving visual effects.

Yuan Yun'er, a Beijing-based critic, said the film effectively targeted family audiences during the festival with its touching storytelling, which resonates with many viewers.

In addition, the film's successful marketing strategy, exemplified by its authorization of subscribers on social platforms like Bilibili to take promotional videos for generating their own content, has further boosted its online popularity and garnered positive word-of-mouth praise, she added.

Rao Shuguang, president of the China Film Critics Association, hailed the film as a significant milestone for the Chinese film industry, attributing its box office success to its incorporation of Chinese mythology with modern expressions.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Xian Jiangnan)