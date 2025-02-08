Mom's stunning Dragon King armor goes viral

(People's Daily App) 16:37, February 08, 2025

A dedicated mother from Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province, spent an entire week crafting armor for her son, inspired by Ao Guang, the Dragon King of the East Sea, from the popular animated film Ne Zha 2. Her remarkable creation, made from wood, clay, and macadamia shells, quickly went viral after she posted the video online on February 4, 2025, captivating netizens.

(Video source: Douyin; compiled by Di Chenjing)

