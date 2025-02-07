We Are China

'Ne Zha' sculpture draws visitors as animated feature tops all-time box office

Ecns.cn) 14:32, February 07, 2025

Tourists pose for photos with a "Ne Zha" sculpture in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)

The animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 claimed the top spot on China's all-time box office charts, signaling the domestic market's huge potential.

