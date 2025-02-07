'Ne Zha' sculpture draws visitors as animated feature tops all-time box office
Tourists pose for photos with a "Ne Zha" sculpture in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)
The animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 claimed the top spot on China's all-time box office charts, signaling the domestic market's huge potential.
Tourists pose for photos with a "Ne Zha" sculpture in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)
Tourists pose for photos with a "Ne Zha" sculpture in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)
Tourists pose for photos with a "Ne Zha" sculpture in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)
Tourists pose for photos with a "Ne Zha" sculpture in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 6, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)
Photos
Related Stories
- More cities across China vie to be global performing arts hubs with growing appeal, openness
- Animated feature tops nation's all-time box office charts
- How does Confucian culture inspire a village?
- China’s 2025 Spring Festival movie pre-sales surpass 169m yuan on day 1, boosted by rising enthusiasm of filmgoers
- Injecting youthful vigor into traditional Chinese culture
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.