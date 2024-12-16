Home>>
How does Confucian culture inspire a village?
(People's Daily App) 15:40, December 16, 2024
How does Confucian culture integrate into and promote contemporary rural governance? In Wujia village, nestled in the mountainous region of Qufu, East China's Shandong Province - Confucius' hometown - villagers weave Confucian concepts like "filial piety" and "harmony" into daily life. Through innovative mechanisms such as a free hair salon, shared resource base, community leader system and mediation room, Wujia village has created a supportive and harmonious community, offering a new model of rural governance that combines tradition and modernity.
