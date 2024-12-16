How does Confucian culture inspire a village?

(People's Daily App) 15:40, December 16, 2024

How does Confucian culture integrate into and promote contemporary rural governance? In Wujia village, nestled in the mountainous region of Qufu, East China's Shandong Province - Confucius' hometown - villagers weave Confucian concepts like "filial piety" and "harmony" into daily life. Through innovative mechanisms such as a free hair salon, shared resource base, community leader system and mediation room, Wujia village has created a supportive and harmonious community, offering a new model of rural governance that combines tradition and modernity.

(Produced by Wang Tian, Li Zhuoman, Lin Rui, Ni Tao, Wang Xiangyu, Fan Liuyi, Li Qinfang, Zou Yun, Zhang Jian, Xu Zheqi and Intern Cai Qiuyuan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)