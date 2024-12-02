Online event themed on Shandong held in Qufu

People's Daily Online) 10:27, December 02, 2024

Photo shows a music performance at the ceremony. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

The opening ceremony of an online event themed on China's Shandong Province was held in Qufu city, the birth place of Confucius, in east China's Shandong Province on Nov. 30, 2024.

At the ceremony, Yang Chaoming, professor of the Advanced Institute for Confucian Studies, Shandong University, introduced a more realistic Confucius, who was good at archery and loved music.

"Confucianism founded by Confucius is the study of benevolence and humanity," Yang said, adding that because of Confucius' doctrine, the Chinese nation has lived together more harmoniously and peacefully for thousands of years than any other nation in the world, and "his doctrine is a valuable spiritual wealth for all mankind."

Yang Chaoming speaks at the ceremony. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

Benjamin Hammer, executive editor-in-chief of the international edition of "Literature, History and Philosophy", shared his story that connects him to Shandong.

"In a letter to the editorial board of 'Literature, History and Philosophy' in 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping said that for the world to better know and understand China, it is necessary to have a deep understanding of Chinese civilization. I agree with this view," Hammer said.

Many people think that Confucian philosophy is abstruse, but in fact there are many simple and wise principles in it. "For example, Confucius' thoughts focus on real life and the relationship between people, teaching us how to get along with everyone and the world," he noted.

Benjamin Hammer speaks at the ceremony. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

At Shandong University and Peking University, Hammer earned his master's and doctorate degrees respectively in Chinese Paleography. In China, he spent most of his time in Shandong. His wife is a native of the province, and Hammer is also adapting to the local environment.

According to Hammer, it has been 10 years since the publication of the international edition of "Literature, History and Philosophy". It has attracted the attention of many Western scholars, and the number of readings and downloads has been rising.

He believes that with the help of this magazine, more voices from Chinese scholars can be heard internationally, and Western scholars can deepen their understanding of Sinology. Hammer expressed hope that Western academic circles can have a better understanding of China.

Photo shows a scene from "When Confucius meets Socrates", an AI-generated video. (Photo courtesy of the organizer)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)