High-end wineries transform Chinese mountain village

Xinhua) 09:17, November 25, 2024

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows vineyards in Penglai District of Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Shao Kun)

JINAN, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- On his way home from work, 60-year-old villager Huang Chuanguo greets his French colleagues in a blend of Chinese and French, which is a common scene in Mulangou, a small mountain village in east China's Shandong Province.

Mulangou is nestled in Penglai District of the city of Yantai, a region located at 37.5 degrees north latitude, which is ideal for cultivating wine grapes. This prime area has attracted seven high-end domestic and international wineries to settle around the village, collectively cultivating over 7,000 mu (466.67 hectares) of grapes.

The arrival of wineries has transformed the lives of local villagers, many of whom previously had to seek work far from home. In this village of 150 households, 80 percent of residents have found jobs at the wineries, earning a monthly income of more than 2,000 yuan (about 278 U.S. dollars).

Additionally, two-thirds of the village's farmland has been leased to wineries, providing villagers with steady rental income.

Huang is among the beneficiaries. since 2018, he has been working at Domaine de Long Dai, an esteemed vineyard established by Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite), headquartered in Bordeaux, France.

Huang manages and cultivates grapes while also earning an annual rental income of 4,500 yuan from leasing his 10 mu of farmland.

Beyond boosting villagers' incomes, the wineries have boosted cultural exchanges.

Charles Treutenaere, general manager of Domaine de Long Dai, has immersed himself in local traditions during his 16 years in the village, even learning the dialect. He enjoys attending events in the village, such as weddings and baby celebrations, offering red envelopes, also known as hongbao -- in line with traditional Chinese customs.

Domaine de Long Dai's harvest festival incorporates local elements. Villagers prepare home-style dishes in a large open field during the festival, using farm-raised chickens, sheep and homegrown ingredients.

A photo hanging in the winery's hall shows a scene captured at the 2022 harvest festival, where Treutenaere, staff and villagers danced and celebrated together.

The presence of wineries has significantly boosted Mulangou's reputation. As the only Lafite vineyard in Asia, Domaine de Long Dai has become a popular destination for wine enthusiasts, attracting nearly 10,000 visitors in 2023.

The influx of tourists has fuelled the growth of the local tourism industry. Over a dozen boutique bed and breakfasts highlighting wine culture have been established in the village. Complementary businesses, such as fruit-picking gardens and fishing ponds, are also flourishing.

Leveraging the blossoming wine industry, the village plans to develop an integrated sector encompassing grape cultivation, winemaking, tourism and cultural activities, according to Huang Chuanlian, an official of Mulangou.

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2024 shows photos hanging in the Domaine de Long Dai winery's hall in Penglai District of Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Shao Kun)

This photo taken on April 10, 2024 shows oak barrels in the Domaine de Long Dai winery in Penglai District of Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Shao Kun)

