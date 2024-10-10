In pics: autumn harvest in China's Shandong
A farmer uploads harvested corns at Deping Township of Linyi County, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. The autumn grain harvest season has begun across the country. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Farmers air harvested corns at Deping Township of Linyi County, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. The autumn grain harvest season has begun across the country. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
A harvester works in a corn field at Deping Township of Linyi County, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 9, 2024. The autumn grain harvest season has begun across the country. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2024 shows farmers driving agricultural machinery to air harvested corns at Deping Township of Linyi County, east China's Shandong Province. The autumn grain harvest season has begun across the country. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2024 shows harvesters working in a corn field at Deping Township of Linyi County, east China's Shandong Province. The autumn grain harvest season has begun across the country. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2024 shows farmers driving agricultural machinery to air harvested corns at Deping Township of Linyi County, east China's Shandong Province. The autumn grain harvest season has begun across the country. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2024 shows a harvester working in a corn field at Deping Township of Linyi County, east China's Shandong Province. The autumn grain harvest season has begun across the country. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2024 shows farmers driving agricultural machinery to air harvested corns at Deping Township of Linyi County, east China's Shandong Province. The autumn grain harvest season has begun across the country. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
