Shandong outlines phased goals for the construction of a beautiful Shandong

People's Daily Online) 13:43, October 21, 2024

In April 2024, east China's Shandong Province released the "Implementation Plan for the Comprehensive Promotion of a Beautiful Shandong", which outlines key goals for the phased development of beautiful Shandong construction, focusing on both the present and long-term vision.

By 2027, significant progress will have been made in the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin. The construction of a pilot zone for green, low-carbon, and high-quality development will have achieved important results. The total emissions of major pollutants will have significantly decreased, ecosystem service functions will have been continuously enhanced, and environmental quality will have been improved. The spatial pattern of land use and protection will have been optimized, the urban and rural living environment will have been significantly improved, and ecological security will have been effectively guaranteed. The process of building a beautiful Shandong will have achieved significant results.

By 2035, green production and lifestyle patterns will be widely established, and carbon emissions will peak, stabilize and then begin to decrease. Significant improvements in the environment and the comprehensive formation of a new pattern for the development and protection of land space will be realized. The diversity and stability of ecosystems will continue to significantly increase, and ecological security will be greatly enhanced with the basic realization of the Beautiful Shandong goals.

By the middle of this century, ecological civilization will be comprehensively advanced, and green development patterns and lifestyles will be fully established. Deep decarbonization will be achieved in key areas, and a healthy and beautiful ecological environment will be in place. A harmonious coexistence between humans and nature in a fully developed, beautiful Shandong Province will be completely realized.

