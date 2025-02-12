Chinese fantasy feature "Ne Zha 2" released at IMAX Sydney in Australia

Xinhua) 09:48, February 12, 2025

Audience line up to attend the premiere of the Chinese fantasy feature "Ne Zha 2" at IMAX Sydney in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

This photo taken on Feb. 11, 2025 shows a projection screen for the Chinese fantasy feature "Ne Zha 2" at IMAX Sydney in Sydney, Australia. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Audience pose for photos in front of the poster of the Chinese fantasy feature "Ne Zha 2" at IMAX Sydney in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)