Home>>
Chinese fantasy feature "Ne Zha 2" released at IMAX Sydney in Australia
(Xinhua) 09:48, February 12, 2025
Audience line up to attend the premiere of the Chinese fantasy feature "Ne Zha 2" at IMAX Sydney in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
This photo taken on Feb. 11, 2025 shows a projection screen for the Chinese fantasy feature "Ne Zha 2" at IMAX Sydney in Sydney, Australia. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
Audience pose for photos in front of the poster of the Chinese fantasy feature "Ne Zha 2" at IMAX Sydney in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Traditional dishes launched on trains from S China's Guangxi, giving passengers more culinary delights
- Harbin attracts numerous visitors as Asian Winter Games gets underway
- Dazzling lanterns displayed ahead of festival in Hong Kong
- Dragon lantern parade attracts tourists in Shibing County of SW China's Guizhou
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.