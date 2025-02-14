"Ne Zha 2" becomes first Chinese film to gross 10 billion yuan

February 14, 2025 By Zhang Yunlong (Xinhua)

This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows a poster for the Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" at a cinema in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" became the first Chinese film to gross 10 billion yuan (about 1.39 billion U.S. dollars) when its total global earnings, including presales, reached the mark on Thursday evening, according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan.

Achieved on the 16th day after the film's release on Jan. 29, Chinese New Year, this milestone adds to a growing list of records for "Ne Zha 2," which had already become the first film to gross 1 billion dollars in a single market and the first non-Hollywood title to join the coveted billion-dollar club. Box office tracker Beacon and Maoyan project the film's total domestic revenue to reach between 15 billion yuan and 16 billion yuan.

Speaking with Xinhua on Thursday, analysts said that they believe the success of "Ne Zha 2" goes beyond impressive box office figures: it serves as a vibrant showcase of the vitality, appeal and prowess of Chinese culture and creativity.

Helmed by Yang Yu, known as Jiaozi, the film has set a new benchmark for the influence of Chinese cinema and culture on the global stage, they said.

A follow-up to animated sensation "Ne Zha," which grossed 5 billion yuan and topped the Chinese box office charts in 2019, the sequel has captivated audiences with its breathtaking visuals, rich storytelling and deep cultural resonance.

The sequel continues the story of the iconic character Nezha, a rebellious boy-god from Chinese mythology. Set after the events of the first film, it follows Nezha and Aobing as their souls are saved but their physical forms face dissolution. With the help of the immortal Taiyi Zhenren, who uses the Seven-Colored Lotus to reconstruct their bodies, the two heroes must face numerous challenges.

The film's exploration of universal themes -- such as defiance in the face of power, the struggle against fate, and embracing self-confidence -- has struck a chord with viewers.

Rao Shuguang, president of the China Film Critics Association, praised the film for its fusion of traditional Chinese mythology and modern storytelling, which makes it highly relatable to contemporary audiences.

"The film's narrative sophistication lies in its ability to balance mythological grandeur with relatable human struggles," Rao told Xinhua.

A woman purchases ticket of the Chinese animated feature "Ne Zha 2" at a cinema in Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Wu Jiaxiang/Xinhua)

The film's technical brilliance, as seen in breathtaking sequences such as the climactic battle at Tianyuan Ding and the transformation of Nezha's physical form, has also drawn widespread acclaim.

With about 2,000 special effects shots and contributions from 138 animation studios, "the film showcases the collaborative power of China's creative ecosystem and heralds an upgrade in both the film industry and its aesthetic standards," noted Chen Xuguang, director of the Institute of Film, Television and Theatre at Peking University.

Largely driven by "Ne Zha 2," China's box office revenue during the 2025 Spring Festival holiday hit a record high, injecting much-needed optimism into the country's film industry, which faced a tough year in 2024 when earnings dropped 23 percent from 2023 and 34 percent from the pre-pandemic peak in 2019.

Beyond its domestic success, "Ne Zha 2" is poised to make waves internationally as a cultural bridge, offering global audiences a glimpse into China's rich mythology and traditions. The film hit theaters in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, before its scheduled landing in North America on Friday.

Jiaozi, who rose to fame following the success of "Ne Zha," has emphasized that the international success of Chinese cinema depends on the intrinsic charm of the works themselves. "It's about whether a script, a story and its characters can move audiences worldwide," he said. "These are not things that can be outsourced."

Jiaozi has also shared the personal journey the "Ne Zha" films have taken him on, explaining how the series has evolved from his own passion into a broad cultural phenomenon.

"The first step was creating something I loved, and domestic audiences loved it too," he said. "Over time, I've worked to improve it, to refine my craft. I believe that one day, new ideas, deeper meanings and new soul will emerge from it, and the whole world will be able to appreciate it."

His views have been echoed by film industry experts. Yin Hong, vice chairman of the China Film Association and a professor at Tsinghua University, told Xinhua that the success of "Ne Zha 2" reflects the dynamism of China's creative industries, the enduring appeal of its traditional culture, and the potential for Chinese stories to captivate audiences all over the world.

"'Ne Zha 2' is more than just a film; it's a cultural milestone," he said.

