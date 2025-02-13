China's animated sequel "Ne Zha 2" smashes box office records in stunning success

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese animated feature "Ne Zha 2" has shattered multiple box office records -- in China and beyond -- since its release on Chinese New Year, which fell on Jan. 29 this year.

As of Wednesday noon, its ongoing blockbuster run has already amassed over 9.2 billion yuan (about 1.3 billion U.S. dollars) and attracted over 187 million viewers -- numbers that have not only outpaced those of all other movies screened in China, but also rivaled the success of some of Hollywood's biggest hits.

The sequel to 2019 blockbuster "Ne Zha" is the first film to cross the 1-billion-U.S.-dollar line in a single market, testifying to the capabilities of the Chinese film industry.

Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan has gone so far as to forecast that "Ne Zha 2" will become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

But how is it that an animated movie based on ancient Chinese mythology has become an international box office sensation?

Audience line up to attend the premiere of the Chinese animated feature "Ne Zha 2" at IMAX Sydney in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 11, 2025.

MODERN TAKE ON TRADITIONAL CULTURE

Similar to "Black Myth: Wukong," a groundbreaking 3A video game that has captivated global audiences, "Ne Zha 2" draws its inspiration from a Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) mythological tale. The film tells the story of Ne Zha, a well-known mythical figure with extraordinary powers, reimagined for contemporary audiences.

Yang Yu, the director of the "Ne Zha" series, who goes by the nickname Jiaozi, views traditional Chinese culture as a treasure trove for animated film production. With the Monkey King, or Sun Wukong, from "Journey to the West" having won acclaim on the big screen, Yang took on Ne Zha, also a figure in the classic novel.

In "Ne Zha 2," the richness of Chinese culture is evident in almost every detail -- from Ne Zha's traditional costumes and his mentor Taiyi Zhenren's magical artifacts to the intricate designs of the underwater Dragon Palace and the ethereal Kunlun Wonderland.

Posters of the animated feature "Ne Zha 2" are pictured at a cinema in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 6, 2025.

However, the draw of cultural heritage alone is not enough to guarantee a film's success. How these elements are reinterpreted for modern viewers is key.

"Integrating traditional Chinese culture into animated films is crucial, but it's even more important to present these ancient stories with a fresh, youthful perspective," Yang said, adding that the daily lives of residents in Sichuan Province and the cultural relics in local museums have been a source of inspiration for him.

For Xia Zhiqiang, dean of the School of Public Administration at Sichuan University, good storytelling is also key to the success of the animated film, as Ne Zha's journey resonates deeply with audiences across cultures.

"Ne Zha is not born a hero, but he gradually finds a way through his struggles," Xia said. "His iconic line -- 'I am the master of my own destiny' -- strikes a chord with global audiences who value themes of courage, self-discovery and resilience."

Xia's views have been echoed by Yin Hong, vice chairman of the China Film Association and a professor at Tsinghua University, who attributes the film's success to its sophisticated narrative layers.

"The film's reimagining of mythology, with its portrayal of demon-spirit duality, conflicts between magical and celestial realms, and struggles between heaven and the underwater world, creates a dramatic tension that works on multiple levels," Yin told Xinhua.

People walk past a poster of the animated feature "Ne Zha 2" at a cinema in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 6, 2025.

CUTTING-EDGE VISUAL EFFECTS

Beyond its cultural depth and compelling narrative, "Ne Zha 2" has also captivated audiences with its state-of-the-art visual effects -- an area once dominated by Hollywood productions.

By leveraging advanced technologies such as GPU rendering and artificial intelligence, the film achieves a level of visual sophistication that rivals Hollywood productions.

From the intricate design of Ne Zha's Dragon Lock Ring to Ao Bing's Coiling Dragon Ice Hammer, every detail is meticulously crafted. Scenes such as the Jade Void Palace are rendered with breathtaking precision, showcasing the rapid advancements in China's digital filmmaking capabilities.

The film's production involved over 4,000 professionals and a budget of over 500 million yuan. Nearly 80 percent of its 2,400 shots feature special effects, some of which took up to three years to perfect.

Like Ne Zha's journey, Yang and the team encountered numerous challenges in the creation of the film. "Not one or two peaks to climb, but endless mountains," Yang recalled, adding that some of the special effects shots, such as grand warring scenes that involve many characters with different actions, were particularly difficult to make.

"We worked on them again and again, trying to perfect every detail," he told Xinhua.

Once upon a time, Chinese audiences marveled at the special effects in Hollywood blockbusters like "Avatar." Today, domestic works like "Ne Zha 2" are setting new standards of visual excellence, reflecting China's growing prowess in the global film industry, according to industry observers.

A poster of the animated feature "Ne Zha 2" is pictured at a cinema in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 6, 2025.

OVERWHELMING AUDIENCE SUPPORT

Even after the eight-day Spring Festival holiday came to a close, the film's popularity shows no signs of waning. Currently, nearly 60 percent of all film screenings in China are dedicated to "Ne Zha 2" to meet the huge demand from moviegoers eager to experience the spectacle in theaters.

And many have returned to cinemas a second or third time to enjoy its touching tale and thrilling visuals once again.

On social media platforms like Weibo and rednote, Chinese netizens are sharing photos of their movie tickets, commenting on the film and encouraging more people to watch it.

"The film has become the hottest topic in my office. It feels like everyone around me has watched it or is about to watch it," said Wang Yuan, a Beijing resident who joined a long queue at a local cinema on Sunday.

Noting the movie's huge box office success and audience appeal, U.S. entertainment media outlet The Hollywood Reporter has published several articles on "Ne Zha 2," quoting IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond as saying, "The Chinese New Year unleashed one of the most impressive surges in moviegoing we've seen in recent years, anywhere in the world."

"Ne Zha 2" is more than just a box office phenomenon -- it's a testament to the growing global appeal of Chinese storytelling and the increasing sophistication of the Chinese film industry, said Zhang Yiwu, a professor at Peking University.

By blending traditional cultural elements with modern narratives and cutting-edge technology, the animation has struck a chord with both domestic and international audiences, just like "Black Myth: Wukong," Zhang said.

"As China continues to embrace its cultural heritage while pushing the boundaries of innovation, 'Ne Zha 2' stands as an example of what the future holds for Chinese cinema," he said.

