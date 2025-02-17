"Ne Zha 2" joins all-time global box office top 10 with 12 billion yuan haul

Xinhua) 15:25, February 17, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese animated powerhouse "Ne Zha 2" has surpassed Disney's 2019 "The Lion King" to claim a spot among the 10 highest-grossing films of all time, with global earnings, including presales, exceeding 12.05 billion yuan (about 1.67 billion U.S. dollars), according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan as of Monday afternoon.

This achievement comes on the 20th day since the film's release during the Chinese New Year on Jan. 29.

It adds to a growing list of records for the film, which became the first to gross 1 billion U.S. dollars in a single market and the first non-Hollywood title to join the coveted billion-dollar club.

