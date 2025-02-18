How Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" becomes global box office sensation

Children look at a poster for "Ne Zha 2" in a theater in Los Angeles County, the United States, Feb. 14, 2025. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhuanet) -- "Ne Zha 2," the animated blockbuster that has dominated China's box office, is igniting a global frenzy with its seamless fusion of traditional Chinese mythology and innovative animation storytelling.

The film was officially released in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea on Thursday and hit the big screen in North America the next day, sparking much demand. Additional releases are planned in other countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Egypt, South Africa, Pakistan, Japan and South Korea.

On social media, #NeZha2 is trending, with fans calling it “visually stunning” and “emotionally powerful.” The film’s IMDb rating stands at 8.3 to date, reflecting its universal appeal.

How did the animated movie, based on ancient Chinese mythology, become an international box office sensation?

EXQUISITE ANIMATION PRODUCTION

"Ne Zha 2" has captivated audiences with its state-of-the-art visual effects -- an area once dominated by Hollywood productions.

By leveraging advanced technologies, such as GPU rendering and artificial intelligence, the film achieves a level of visual sophistication that rivals that of Hollywood films.

With around 2,000 special effects shots and 10,000 special effects elements, the film’s visual grandeur has blended with traditional Chinese aesthetics, like misty landscapes inspired by traditional ink paintings, creating a visually immersive experience that resonates globally.

The film's technical brilliance, as seen in breathtaking sequences, such as the climactic battle at Tianyuan Ding and the transformation of Ne Zha's physical form, exemplifies the significant advancement of China’s animation industry through the marriage of artistry and technology.

With contributions from 138 animation studios, "the film showcases the collaborative power of China's creative ecosystem and heralds an upgrade in both the film industry and its aesthetic standards," noted Chen Xuguang, director of the Institute of Film, Television and Theatre at Peking University.

GLOBAL APPEAL

Inspired by the 16th-century Chinese mythological novel, "The Investiture of the Gods," “Ne Zha 2” portrays its protagonist as a rebellious boy-god blending contemporary themes of identity, resilience and social justice, a narrative that has struck a chord with global audiences.

Emotional appeal is a critical factor. The film’s emotional core -- family bonds, friendship, and societal marginalization -- transcends cultural barriers. As one U.S. viewer noted, “Ne Zha’s struggle mirrors my own battles against prejudice.”

Director Yang Yu, known as Jiaozi, has emphasized that the international success of Chinese cinema hinges on the intrinsic charm of the works themselves. "It's about whether a script, a story and its characters can move audiences worldwide," he said.

"Ne Zha 2," with its universal themes and emotional depth, is a compelling example of how Chinese cinema can achieve this.

Robert King, a Hollywood producer, praised the film's success in China and its cultural significance. He said “Ne Zha 2” could become a contender for international awards in multiple categories, including foreign film and animation. "This little rascal Ne Zha will resonate with Hollywood," he said.

WIDE AUDIENCE SUPPORT

The film, with English subtitles, has been well-received by overseas Chinese communities, whose overwhelming support -- evidenced by positive social media comments and demands for more screenings -- has been pivotal to its global momentum.

For many overseas Chinese viewers, “Ne Zha 2” offers a sense of cultural pride and nostalgia, resonating deeply with their cultural identity.

Angela Yu, from northeast China's Heilongjiang Province and living in the U.S. for nearly 18 years, said the production was top-notch and the story captivated her every second, noting that “this is the best cure I’ve had in recent years.”

A lady, who gave her surname as Lai, said that she was deeply moved by the film, crying and laughing while watching it.

"Compared with the century-old Hollywood, Chinese films started late but have made rapid progress in recent years," she said.

It is clear that in many ways, "Ne Zha 2" is more than just a film; it’s a cultural milestone. Its success reflects the dynamism of China's creative industries, the enduring appeal of its cultural heritage, and the potential for Chinese stories to captivate audiences all over the world.

Having amassed over 10 billion yuan (about 1.39 billion U.S. dollars) in global total earnings, including presales, "Ne Zha 2" is the first film to gross 1 billion U.S. dollars in a single market and the first non-Hollywood title to join the coveted billion-dollar club.

With domestic earnings projected to surge past 15 billion yuan, the film stands poised to become the highest-grossing animated movie of all time and one of the five top-grossing films globally.

People pose for photos in front of the poster of the Chinese animated feature "Ne Zha 2" at IMAX Sydney in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2025 shows a projected poster for the Chinese fantasy feature "Ne Zha 2" at a shopping mall in Sydney, Australia. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

This photo taken on Feb. 11, 2025 shows a projection screen for the Chinese fantasy feature "Ne Zha 2" at IMAX Sydney in Sydney, Australia. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

