Home>>
Mainland extends condolences over deadly central Taiwan gas explosion
(Xinhua) 15:11, February 14, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday expressed condolences to the families of the victims in a gas explosion that occurred in the city of Taichung in central Taiwan.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, also extended sincere sympathy to those injured in the blast, which occurred at a department store in Taichung on Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Taiwan authorities lack sincerity in restoring cross-Strait tourism: mainland spokesperson
- China opposes any provocation under pretext of freedom of navigation: FM spokesperson
- Hope film 'Ne Zha 2' to be screened in Taiwan island as soon as possible: spokesperson
- Mainland slams Taiwan's DPP for obstructing cross-Strait tourism
- Mainland confirms Taiwan inspection tour applications by tourism operators in Fujian, Shanghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.