Mainland extends condolences over deadly central Taiwan gas explosion

Xinhua) 15:11, February 14, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday expressed condolences to the families of the victims in a gas explosion that occurred in the city of Taichung in central Taiwan.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, also extended sincere sympathy to those injured in the blast, which occurred at a department store in Taichung on Thursday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)