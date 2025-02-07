Mainland slams Taiwan's DPP for obstructing cross-Strait tourism

Xinhua) 22:04, February 07, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Friday condemned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for using weak excuses to obstruct cross-Strait tourism and other forms of exchange, which disregards public opinion and the interests of the island.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query concerning recent Taiwan inspection tour applications submitted by tourism operators in eastern Fujian Province and Shanghai Municipality.

The applications were submitted to Taiwan authorities shortly after the mainland announced that Taiwan group tour services would be resumed for residents of Fujian and Shanghai in January.

However, Taiwan authorities have recently claimed that affairs related to Taiwan-bound mainland tourism, including the inspection tours in question, should be discussed first by the Taiwan Strait Tourism Association and the mainland-based Association for Tourism Exchange Across the Taiwan Straits.

Zhu stressed that these claims were an excuse to hinder mainland tourists from visiting the island, noting that the two aforementioned organizations will be able to discuss arrangements for cross-Strait tourism after its resumption.

She noted that the inspection tour applications from mainland tourism operators demonstrate the mainland's proactive efforts to restore cross-Strait tourism -- a move that has been welcomed by the island's tourism industry and the general public. However, the DPP authorities' negative stance and attempts to obstruct the move have cooled industry expectations.

Zhu emphasized that if the DPP authorities remain selfishly obstinate in obstructing cross-Strait exchange, they will inevitably lose more public support and reap the consequences of their actions.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)