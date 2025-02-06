Mainland mourns passing of Koo Chen-fu's widow

Xinhua) 13:03, February 06, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday expressed profound sorrow on the passing of Koo Yen Cho-yun, wife of Koo Chen-fu, the late former chairman of the Taiwan-based Straits Exchange Foundation, and extended heartfelt condolences to her family.

The mainland-based Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS) has sent a condolence message to Koo's family, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, responding to a media query.

Koo dedicated herself to promoting Chinese culture, engaged in cross-Strait exchange and cooperation in various fields, and accompanied her husband to meetings with Wang Daohan, then head of ARATS, making positive contributions to the improvement and development of cross-Strait relations, Zhu said.

Koo upheld the 1992 Consensus and actively promoted cross-Strait exchange, Zhu said.

